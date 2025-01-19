Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank7

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Bank7 has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth $831,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.