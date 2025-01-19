Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $738.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,130.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ REGN opened at $681.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $666.25 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.