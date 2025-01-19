StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $1.71 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
