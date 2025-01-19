Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of KSANF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.55.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
