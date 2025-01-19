Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.