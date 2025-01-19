Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Life Time Group traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 4958058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,556.66. This trade represents a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

