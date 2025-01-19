KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

KNKZF stock opened at C$63.40 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$63.40 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.33.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

