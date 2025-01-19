Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,011,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 20,839,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180,113.0 days.
Jinxin Fertility Group Price Performance
JXFGF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Jinxin Fertility Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
About Jinxin Fertility Group
