Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,011,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 20,839,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180,113.0 days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Price Performance

JXFGF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Jinxin Fertility Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Jinxin Fertility Group alerts:

About Jinxin Fertility Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.