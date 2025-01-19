K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,071.3 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of KPLUF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.