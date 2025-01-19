Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

