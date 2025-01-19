Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.62.
Kikkoman Company Profile
