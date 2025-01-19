Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 10.7%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

