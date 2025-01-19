Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of IAMGOLD Q4 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMG. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$136,080.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

