Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:AFN

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$40.70 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$38.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$776.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.43.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.