ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 3,166,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,823,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 27.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
