Comparing Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) and Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Merck KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Merck KGaA and Medicus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck KGaA 12.89% 10.41% 5.88% Medicus Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck KGaA $22.72 billion 0.83 $3.06 billion $1.62 17.99 Medicus Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Merck KGaA and Medicus Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Medicus Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Merck KGaA and Medicus Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck KGaA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medicus Pharma 0 0 1 1 3.50

Medicus Pharma has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given Medicus Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medicus Pharma is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Medicus Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies. Its Healthcare segment discovers, develops, manufacturers, and markets prescription drugs and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of oncology, neurology and immunology, fertility, endocrinology, as well as cardiovascular, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and multiple sclerosis; general medicines; and injection device and disease monitoring software. The Electronics segment supplies materials for the semiconductor and display industries and surface design, such as delivery systems and services, as well as surface solutions, including cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions. In addition, it has in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for developing and commercializing of drug candidates for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor, as well as license and collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA to discover two targeted protein degraders against critical oncogenic proteins. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KGaA.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.