Signet Jewelers FY2025 EPS Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.85. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

