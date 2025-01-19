FY2025 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Cut by Leerink Partnrs

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $13.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.98. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2026 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.88. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $183.38 and a 52 week high of $347.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ICON Public by 12.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

