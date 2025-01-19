B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for NAT FY2025 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 50.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

