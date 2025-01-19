FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genesco Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Genesco Stock Up 0.0 %

GCO stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Genesco has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $452.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,159.44. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Genesco by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 139.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $842,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

