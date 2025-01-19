Air Canada FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.60.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.14. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

