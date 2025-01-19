Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:SVM Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

SVM opened at C$4.44 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$962.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Featured Stories

