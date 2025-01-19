Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSM Q3 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

