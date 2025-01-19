Raymond James Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

