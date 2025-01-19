National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:CCA FY2025 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

TSE CCA opened at C$62.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.82 and a 12 month high of C$75.09.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68.86. The trade was a 99.85 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,189.33. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

