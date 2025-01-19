Raymond James Has Positive Forecast for TSE:SVM Q3 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

SVM stock opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.19.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Featured Stories

