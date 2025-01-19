Q3 EPS Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Boosted by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.81.

TSE:TXG opened at C$27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.39. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

