Q3 EPS Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Boosted by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
TSE:TXG opened at C$27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.39. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
