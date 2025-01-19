FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Raised by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.78.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$28.23 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$29.66. The stock has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

