Barclays Cuts Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $11.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,157,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 93,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 578,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

