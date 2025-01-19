BMO Capital Markets Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $105.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.