Raymond James Cuts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $104.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $103.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $566,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,619,954.96. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,511 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $240,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,836.54. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,225 shares of company stock worth $13,904,358. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 86.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 55.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.