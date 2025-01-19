Barclays Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $150.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

