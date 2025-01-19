Karooooo’s (KARO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 19.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
