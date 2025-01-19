Barclays Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $91.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,501,000 after buying an additional 167,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,650,000 after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

