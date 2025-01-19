Barclays Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $84.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.27.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,103,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,265,000 after purchasing an additional 238,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.