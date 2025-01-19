Barclays Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $9.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,543,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,962.75. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $36,543,474.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,525.75. This represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,098,943 shares of company stock valued at $62,522,303. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

