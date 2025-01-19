Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Plug Power Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 476,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 23.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 265,514 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

