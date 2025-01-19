Barclays Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

