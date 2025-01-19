Barclays Cuts Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $3.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 768,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,671 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

