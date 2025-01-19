Barclays Cuts Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $3.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
NYSE HOUS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
