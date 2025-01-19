Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

