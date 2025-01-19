Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PDM stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.64%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,560 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.