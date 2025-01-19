CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 140.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,001 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

