GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 6.1 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $31,626.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,826.96. This represents a 16.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the quarter. GEE Group comprises about 3.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 8.73% of GEE Group worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

