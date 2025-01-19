GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $31,626.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,826.96. This represents a 16.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.72% of the company’s stock.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
