Financial Contrast: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) versus Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and Global Mofy Metaverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $2.76 million 4.25 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -6.91 Global Mofy Metaverse $41.36 million 0.19 $12.14 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Locafy and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Locafy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Mofy Metaverse has a beta of -2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 394% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats Locafy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy



Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Global Mofy Metaverse



Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

