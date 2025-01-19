Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) vs. QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QXO and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million 105.25 -$1.07 million ($9.12) -1.54 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.00 million 0.74 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QXO.

QXO has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QXO beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

