Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Financial Comparison

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% National Beverage 15.63% 42.80% 28.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of National Beverage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Primo Brands and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00

Primo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. National Beverage has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than National Beverage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Brands and National Beverage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $1.77 billion 7.02 $238.10 million $1.61 20.35 National Beverage $1.19 billion 3.34 $176.73 million $1.99 21.36

Primo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primo Brands beats National Beverage on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.