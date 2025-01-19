Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.42%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Globus Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 1.84 $145.25 million $3.63 6.50 Globus Maritime $31.20 million N/A $5.27 million $0.14 9.25

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 29.25% 27.19% 10.14% Globus Maritime 8.44% 0.74% 0.53%

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

