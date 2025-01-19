Comparing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Land Securities Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Land Securities Group $1.04 billion 5.14 -$400.98 million N/A N/A

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safe and Green Development beats Land Securities Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

