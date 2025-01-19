Comparing MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiMetaVerse and Hello Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MultiMetaVerse alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiMetaVerse $9.01 million 1.97 -$28.92 million N/A N/A Hello Group $1.69 billion 0.62 $275.72 million $0.97 7.45

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than MultiMetaVerse.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MultiMetaVerse has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MultiMetaVerse and Hello Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiMetaVerse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00

Hello Group has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than MultiMetaVerse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of MultiMetaVerse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiMetaVerse and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiMetaVerse N/A N/A N/A Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51%

Summary

Hello Group beats MultiMetaVerse on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiMetaVerse

(Get Free Report)

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectible functional items. It creates and operates proprietary brand and animation series; develops and operates apps; and animation production services to animation, gaming, and other entertainment companies. In addition, the company sells merchandises, such as animation collectibles, books, stationery, apparel, plush toys, and other commercial appealing products through its proprietary storefront on online vendor platforms, such as Tmall.com and Taobao.com, as well as through distributors; and grants third party license rights to develop and market merchandise. It also provides animation production services to other animation and gaming companies. MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiMetaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiMetaVerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.