Financial Comparison: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) versus Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $26.98 million 34.14 -$180.66 million ($3.29) -4.05 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sycamore Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 48.79, indicating that its stock price is 4,779% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -450.64% -27.35% -20.81% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial. The company also developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; and BT7401, a multivalent bicycle CD137 agonist which is in phase IIa to treat advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops Novel anti-infective, which is in preclinical trial targeting anti-infectives disease; CNS targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting CNS disease; and Novel neuromuscular targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting neuromuscular disease. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas. It has collaboration and license agreement with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Novartis Pharma AG; Cancer Research UK; Cancer Research Technology Ltd; and Oxurion NV. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.