Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Head to Head Review

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rectitude and Stanley Black & Decker”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rectitude $30.69 million 3.17 $2.49 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $15.78 billion 0.82 -$281.70 million ($1.37) -61.56

Rectitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stanley Black & Decker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rectitude N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker -1.33% 6.44% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rectitude and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rectitude 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker 1 5 2 0 2.13

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Rectitude.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Rectitude on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

