Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Financial Comparison

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and Aerovate Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.28 million ($0.01) -7.94 Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($2.99) -0.86

Analyst Recommendations

Bioxytran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerovate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioxytran and Aerovate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aerovate Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00

Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.79%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,106.99% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47%

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats Bioxytran on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

